Police officers arrest protesters after curfew during protests over the death of George Floyd, in Hollywood, California, USA, 01 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Film and television shooting can resume in California as early as June 12, according to officials in the state that has approved new safety protocols to be followed on sets to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The entertainment industry has been shut down for about three months now that has crippled the industry. EFE-EPA