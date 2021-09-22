A visitor looks at figurines of Inside Out used in preliminary researches for animated characters in animation movies during the press preview of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Visitors look at a 3D zoetrope displaying Toy Story characters during the press preview of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man experiences what it is to receive an Oscar in an interactive booth during the press preview of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Wizard of Oz's Ruby Red Shoes are displayed during the press preview of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

An E.T. animatronic is displayed during the press preview of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Figurines of Nightmare Before Christmas characters used in preliminary researches for animated characters in animation movies are displayed during the press preview of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was formed in 1927, one of its objectives, in addition to awarding the Oscars, was to inaugurate a museum dedicated to cinema. Now, more 90 years later, that has come to fruition with a spectacular building designed by the Italian architect Renzo Piano.

Although other cities in the world such as Paris, Beijing and Turin have for years had museums dedicated to cinema, Los Angeles, home to Hollywood, lacked one. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will put an end to this incongruity with a center that hopes to become one of the main tourist attractions of the Californian metropolis.