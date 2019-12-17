Star Wars character Chewbacca arrives at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 17 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

British actor Richard E. Grant arrives at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 17 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Star Wars characters C-3PO (R) and R2D2 (L) arrive at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 17 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

US actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 17 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Star Wars characters BB-8 (L) and D-O (L) arrive at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 17 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Characters dressed as Stormtroopers arrive at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 17 December 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

The world premiere of the latest Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker marked a farewell to more than 40 years of the original franchise.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame was transformed into a galactic universe for the first public screening on Tuesday.