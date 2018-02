Christian pilgrims pray outside the closed Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in the Old City quarter of Jerusalem, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

A Christian pilgrim kisses a marble column outside the closed doors to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in the Old City quarter of Jerusalem, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Christian pilgrims pray outside the closed Church of the Holy Sepulcher, in the Old City quarter of Jerusalem, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

An Employee of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher delivers food to an unidentified man through the closed entrance door of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, in the Old City quarter of Jerusalem, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Christian pilgrims including a nun gather in prayers on the courtyard facing the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in the Old City quarter of Jerusalem, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Christian worshipper holds a wooden cross as a protest next to the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City quarter of Jerusalem, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Tuesday's decision by Israeli authorities to suspend municipal taxes on church-owned property in Jerusalem paved the way for the re-opening of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre after a three-day closure to protest the tax bill.

The church will open again to pilgrims Wednesday morning, the Greek Orthodox and Roman Catholic prelates responsible for Christianity's holiest shrine said in a statement.