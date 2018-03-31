A man is pictured in the role of Herodes during a Passion Play on Holy Friday in Panama Viejo, Panama City, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A man is pictured in the role of a soldier during a Passion Play on Holy Friday in Panama Viejo, Panama City, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Several men are pictured in the role of thieves during a Passion Play on Holy Friday in Panama Viejo, Panama City, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Several men are pictured in the role of soldiers during a Passion Play on Holy Friday in Panama Viejo, Panama City, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A woman is pictured in the role of Mary, mother of Jesus, during a Passion Play on Holy Friday in Panama Viejo, Panama City, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Hundreds of the Christian faithful in this capital took part in processions, vigils and other activities to mark Good Friday, while other Panamanians observed pagan rituals and plenty of people spent their time drinking and gambling.

Residents of Panama Viejo, a community just outside modern Panama City built on the nearly 500-year-old ruins of the first European colony on the American shores of the Pacific, witnessed a Stations of the Cross procession "with love and devotion to remember these sacred mysteries," in the words of young woman named Esther.