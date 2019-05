A cook makes notes on a chalkboard on May 20, 2019, at the San Jose Providente Home in Jose C. Paz, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A cook serves food for more than 50 children at the San Jose Providente Home in Jose C. Paz, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Analia prepares chocolate sweets on May 20, 2019, at the San Jose Prrovidente Home in Jose C. Paz, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Children eat lunch on May 20, 2019, at the San Jose Providente Home in Jose C. Paz, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A home for at-risk youth in this city on the outskirts of Argentina's capital is striving to provide disadvantaged children and teenagers with basic necessities, schooling and recreational activities and keep them away from crime and drugs.

A severe economic crisis in Argentina over the past year, marked by a sharp currency depreciation, high inflation and unemployment and a spike in poverty levels, is exacerbating the scourges of violence and hopelessness in Jose C. Paz.