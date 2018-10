The deforestation of Mexico's Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve experienced a 57 percent drop in 2018 compared to the previous year, according to a report released by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Tuesday.

In a press release, the organization informed that only 6.7 hectares (16.6 acres) were ravaged from February 2017 to March 2018, compared to the 15.8 hectares (39 acres) affected the previous year.