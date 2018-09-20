Paris hides, in plain sight, an obscure reality of homeless, pregnant migrants who, as soon as they give birth, find themselves sleeping rough again, with the added burden of a newborn baby. The worst case scenario is located in the northern Parisian quarter of Saint-Denis and was denounced by Paris' SAMU emergency services for homeless people, In the image, maternity ward doctor, Jessica Dahan of the Delafontaine Hospital in Saint Denis speaks to EFE. Sep 20, 2018 EPA/EFE/Hanan Abdeselam

Paris, the eternal city of light and romance hides, in plain sight, an obscure reality of homeless, pregnant migrants who, as soon as they give birth, find themselves sleeping rough again, surviving one day at a time with the added burden of a newborn baby, as EFE witnessed on Thursday.

The worst case scenario is located in the northern Parisian quarter of Saint-Denis, recently denounced by Paris' SAMU emergency services for homeless people, after repeated warnings of a growing lack of accommodation for women going through tough times.