Saeed, whose sons refused to pick him up after he was rescued from the living in the streets, sits at the Together to Save a Human non-profit's nursing home in Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Samer sits in a wheelchair at the Together to Save a Human non-profit's nursing home, Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Volunteers from the Together to Save a Human non-profit carry the body of Mohamed Shehab, 60, out of theirnursing home during his funeral after he stopped eating or drinking until he died, Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Hamdy gives a flower bouquet to his fiancée Menna at the Together to Save a Human non-profit's nursing home for women in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 17, 2018. Hamdy was kicked out of his family apartment and his siblings sold it without telling him, leaving him homeless. Now, he works as a staff member of the non-profit's nursing home and receives a monthly salary. Hamdy also met Menna, abandoned by her family after becoming disabled in a car accident, and the two will be getting maried soon. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Saeed plays dominoes at the Together to Save a Human non-profit's nursing home in Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 16, 2018. He suffers from psychosis and belongs to a middle-class family, and his siblings kicked him out of the family home and took his montly pension of five thousand Egyptian pounds (around 280 US dollars). When volunteers first found him in the streets they contacted his siblings to take him back, but they refused. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Mustafa, 57, smiles after getting a shave and a haircut after he was rescued from living on the streets by the Together to Save a Human, at the non-profit's nursing home in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A volunteer from the Together to Save a Human nonprofit gives Mustafa, 57, a shave at their care home in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A volunteer from the Together to Save a Human non-profit carries Mustafa, 57, after rescuing him from the street in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A volunteer from the Together to Save a Human non-profit organization introduces himself to Mustafa, 57, before offering him assistance in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

People living on the streets of the Egyptian capital Cairo are being given housing and aid by a growing number of charitable non-profit organizations, EFE reported Tuesday.

Since 2014, one such organization called Together to Save a Human has helped some 80 persons reconnect with their families, and currently hosts many others at its three care homes in Cairo.