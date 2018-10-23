Sergio Caceres (l.), seen here on Oct. 22, 2018, is one of the thousands of Honduran migrants in the caravan crossing Mexico whose only goal is to live the American Dream, despite his having to travel on a somewhat rusty old wheelchair that will make even more difficult the long, long trek that lies ahead. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Despite being confined to a somewhat rusty old wheelchair, which will make even more difficult the long, long trek that lies ahead, Sergio Caceres is one of the thousands of Honduran migrants in the caravan crossing Mexico whose only goal is to live the American Dream.

"I won't have a job. I'm a Honduran from San Pedro Sula. My feet have no strength and I've been like this for 20 years," the 40-year-old man with a friendly look and quiet voice told EFE, while pointing at his wasted legs covered with a blanket.