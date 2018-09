The Uruguayan Tabare Alonso, who set out two years ago on a bike ride to Alaska, poses on Sept. 17, 2018, with his bicycle America that was stolen from him in San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras, but was fortunately recovered by police. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

The Uruguayan Tabare Alonso, who set out two years ago on a bike ride to Alaska, poses on Sept. 17, 2018, with his bicycle America that was stolen from him in San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras, but was fortunately recovered by police. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

The bicycle stolen in San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras from a Uruguayan who set out two years ago on a trip to Alaska was recovered Saturday, the bike rider and Honduran police announced Saturday.

"Police officers have recovered the bicycle stolen from a foreigner in San Pedro Sula," Honduran police said on Twitter, a fact later confirmed by the biker Tabare Alonso.