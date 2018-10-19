Honduran migrants organize to cross into Mexico from Guatemala on Oct. 19, 2018; warnings from the US, Mexico and Guatemala have not stopped the migration of thousands of Hondurans, who now number some 3,000 according to the United Nations, and who set out a week ago in a caravan to the United States. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

The first group of migrants left Honduras last Oct. 13 from San Pedro Sula and proceeded to the customs station at Agua Caliente on the border with Guatemala, through which men, women and children have continued to pour all week, under strict control, in a drama that has increased the breakup of Honduran families.