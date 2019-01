Honduran police and soldiers on Jan. 15, 2019, detain a new caravan of approximately 1,000 migrants, including 60 minors, who planned to leave the country and head for the United States; if they didn't have the necessary documents, they were not allowed to proceed. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Honduran youngsters get out of a truck before they can leave their country on Jan. 15, 2019, part of a new caravan of approximately 1,000 migrants, including 60 minors, who planned to head for the United States; if they didn't have the necessary documents, they were not allowed to proceed. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Honduran police and soldiers on Jan. 15, 2019, detain a new caravan of approximately 1,000 migrants, including 60 minors, who planned to leave the country and head for the United States; if they didn't have the necessary documents, they were not allowed to proceed. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

The Honduran government said Tuesday that it has detained 60 minors who planned to leave the country and head for the United States in a new caravan of more than 1,000 migrants on their way to the Guatemalan border.

"We have a record of approximately 60 children who have been stopped at the border," Deputy Foreign Minister Nelly Jerez told reporters.