Participants attend the annual candlelit vigil commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square massacre at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, 04 June 2019. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Thousands of people held a vigil Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the deadly crackdown on Tiananmen Square and remember the victims, a move that defied Beijing.

Despite the intense rain falling on the city, people gathered to light candles and commemorate those who lost their lives over their ideals of freedom and democracy in Beijing, which kept an official silence on the matter.