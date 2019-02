A wild pig walks on a road looking for food digs for food near a park in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A wild pig digs for food next to a group of men playing cards games in a park in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Just as the Chinese celebrated the start of the year of the pig, authorities in Hong Kong warned that its residents were facing a porcine influx of a different nature as groups of wild boar had trotted into the densely populated autonomous territory.

Some welcome the invasion as a sign of fortune and prosperity, but in other cases tensions were rising as human citizens and the hairy pigs in their midst struggled to get along.