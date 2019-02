An arranged photograph shows plates of cubes of duck blood (L), chicken testicles (C), and pig intestines (R) at a hot pot restaurant in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 14, 2019 (issued Feb. 16, 2019). EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong restaurants dish out unusual food for those in search of virility

Hong Kong, Feb 17 (efe-epa)- The Hong Kong dining scene has a significant presence of establishments serving strange, even arguably disgusting food which is claimed to boost libido or virility, with some restaurants exclusively offering dishes such as chicken testicles or giant clams.

In a practice typical to Hong Kong and the rest of China, diners tend to cook their own food - normally meat and vegetables - in a big pot full of broth which is put in the middle of the table.