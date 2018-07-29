Amid a dense jungle bathed by the tranquil waters of the Ipeti River, spears, bows and arrows become emblems of Panama's indigenous Embera people in the regular games held to celebrate the tribe's ancestral skills and raise the value of their cultural traditions in an environment ever more influenced by the modern world.

The mountains, sacred witnesses for the indigenous people who inhabit enclaves in the eastern jungle province of Darien, are also the proving ground where the Embera learn skills that many use in their daily lives, and for the athletes among the tribesmen and -women these skills can be the key to sports glory.