Arabian mare Jenny has a snack after she took a stroll in the Fechenheim district of Frankfurt Main, Germany, 19 March 2019. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Arabian mare Jenny takes a stroll in front of a tram along tracks in the Fechenheim district of Frankfurt Main, Germany, 19 March 2019. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Werner Weischedel with Arabian mare Jenny after she took a stroll in the Fechenheim district of Frankfurt Main, Germany, 19 March 2019. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

A sticker reading 'My name is Jenny, have not run away, just going for a walk, thanks.' is attached to the harness of Arabian mare Jenny as the horse takes a stroll in the Fechenheim district of Frankfurt Main, Germany, 19 March 2019. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

A white horse that lives in the western German city of Frankfurt has been enjoying going for daily walks all by itself for the past 14 years, an epa-efe photojournalist reported on Tuesday.

Jenny, a 22-year-old Arabian mare, goes out for a stroll every morning in the Fechenheim district in the east of the populous city, which is Germany's financial hub.