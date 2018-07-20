A hot air balloon festival aimed at making the activity more accessible to people with reduced mobility soared over the skies of Segovia in central Spain Friday, providing those with a head for heights astonishing views of some of the city's historical landmarks.
This was the first Balloon Accessible Festival to be staged in Segovia, which is located in the province of Castile and Leon some 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Madrid, although the popular tourist destination already hosts more hot air balloon excursions than anywhere else in Spain, according to the organizers.