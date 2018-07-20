A view from a balloon shows the arches of the Roman Aqueduct of Segovia (bottom) casting a pattern of long shadows over a square and the neighboring buildings of the Spanish city during the 1st Balloon Accessible Festival in Segovia, Spain, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO MARTIN

Balloons fly over the city of Segovia with Roman Aqueduct of Segovia (L) during the first Balloon Accessible Festival in Segovia, Spain, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO MARTIN

A balloon flies over the Roman Aqueduct of Segovia during the first Balloon Accessible Festival in Segovia, Spain, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO MARTIN

A hot air balloon festival aimed at making the activity more accessible to people with reduced mobility soared over the skies of Segovia in central Spain Friday, providing those with a head for heights astonishing views of some of the city's historical landmarks.

This was the first Balloon Accessible Festival to be staged in Segovia, which is located in the province of Castile and Leon some 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Madrid, although the popular tourist destination already hosts more hot air balloon excursions than anywhere else in Spain, according to the organizers.