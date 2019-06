Soldiers distribute food on June 19, 2019, for people left homeless due to torrential rains and flooding in the central Uruguayan city of Durazno. EPA-EFE

Ana Maria Capote prepares food on June 19, 2019, for people left homeless due to torrential rains and flooding in the central Uruguayan city of Durazno. EPA-EFE

Volunteers prepare food on June 19, 2019, for people left homeless due to torrential rains and flooding in the central Uruguayan city of Durazno. EPA-EFE

Ana Maria Capote is helping around 800 people left homeless due to flooding in the central Uruguayan city of Durazno, serving up stews and other hot meals that are helping them cope with the Southern Hemisphere winter.

She and a team of culinary helpers have responded with solidarity and teamwork to the rain-triggered crisis that erupted in Durazno province, where the Yi River burst its banks and forced more than 5,000 people from their normal places of residence.