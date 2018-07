A boy jumps into the Berounka river close to village of Dobrichovice, Czech Republic, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A boy jumps into a weir on the Berounka river close to village of Dobrichovice, Czech Republic, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A boy cools off in a weir on the Berounka river close to village of Dobrichovice, Czech Republic, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A river in the Czech Republic offered a chance for residents to take a dip and get some welcome relief from the hot weather on Tuesday.

Youths jumped into the Berounka river, near the town of Dobrichovice, about 30 kilometers southwest of the capital Prague, while adults bathed in the cooling waters, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.