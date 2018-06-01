Photo provided on June 1, 2018 shows a woman of the Warao ethnic group making a fabric with palm fiber from Morichal, in Maturin, Venezuela, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Photo provided on June 1, 2018 shows a "palafito" (Warao's house) on the banks of the Morichal river, in Maturin, Venezuela, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Photo provided on June 1, 2018 shows a child of the Warao ethnic group aboard a curiara (small boat) on the Morichal river, in Maturin, Venezuela, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Some 120 Indians living in 30 flimsy stilt houses make up the community of Morichal Largo, a settlement of the Warao ethnicity in northeast Venezuela, who are currently surviving under a bridge the misery and disease of the national crisis.

With no walls on their huts standing by the river that gives the region its name, this Amerindian group, which has traditionally lived off hunting, fishing and gathering, spends day after day dealing with the scarcities of the crisis like the other 30 million Venezuelans in their country.