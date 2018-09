Indian devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Vast crowds of Hindu devotees packed the streets of the Indian city of Mumbai on Sunday for the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival that celebrates the birth of Ganesha, in which idols of the deity are brought to the Arabian Sea to be immersed in water.

During the 10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai is the scene of various festivities that include people visiting "pandals" - tent-like structures in which idols are placed - and worshiping the god with prayers and rituals at home.