Photos of the exhibition " Tyrannosaurs "provided by the National Museum of Scotland EFE / National Museum of Scotland

Photos of the exhibition " Tyrannosaurs "provided by the National Museum of Scotland EFE / National Museum of Scotland

One of the largest tyrannosaurus rex skeletons in the world has been exhibited in Scotland on Thursday as part of a world tour.

Scotty, as the skeleton is called, has been transported to the United Kingdom and reconstructed at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.