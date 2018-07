Human Rights Watch warned in a report this Friday about the poisoning taking place in Brazilian communities from chronic exposure to pesticides, as occurred at the school in Mato Grosso state attended by this adult student, Carina, who became violently ill. EFE-EPA/Marizilda Cruppe/Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch warned in a report this Friday about the poisoning taking place in Brazilian communities from chronic exposure to pesticides, as has occurred in this "quilombo," as the communities are known that were originally established by fugitive African slaves in the state of Minas Gerais. EFE-EPA/Marizilda Cruppe/Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch warned in a report released this Friday about the poisoning taking place in Brazilian communities from chronic exposure to pesticides, as has occurred in the indigenous community where this 9-year-old boy named Aratiri lives in Mato Grosso do Sul state. EFE-EPA/Marizilda Cruppe/Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned in a report released this Friday about the poisoning taking place in Brazilian communities from chronic exposure to pesticides, and asked authorities to suspend aerial fumigation until the matter has been analyzed.

"Ordinary people going about their daily routines are exposed to toxic applications of pesticides that frequently occur near their homes, schools and workplaces," the NGO said in a report entitled "You Don't Want to Inhale More Poison."