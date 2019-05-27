The snow leopard, which is in danger of extinction, has managed to thrive in the Himalayan mountains in Central Asia where populations live in the wild at more than 4,000 meters above sea level on harsh terrain, a Spanish photographer and biologist told Efe on Monday.

Oriol Alamany Sesé and his wife and work colleague Eulàlia Vicens visited the Himalayas between February and March in what was their sixth trip to the Indian region of the rugged mountain chain in order to learn more about the so-called "ghost of the mountains."