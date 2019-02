Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2019, of a humpback whale found dead in a mangrove swamp on an island in the Amazon state of Para after being driven ashore by the powerful tides that engulfed the region. EFE-EPA/NGO Bicho D'Agua

A humpback whale was found dead in a mangrove swamp on an island in the Amazon state of Para after being driven ashore by the powerful tides that engulfed the region, the Bicho D'Aua Institute, a Brazilian marine conservation group, said Tuesday.

The cetacean, 8m (26 ft) long, was thrown aground last week in a mangrove swamp with trees up to 40m tall, institute president Renata Emin told EFE.