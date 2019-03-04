A pair of humpback whales were swimming on the open sea with their calves, which weighed some 1 1/2 tons at birth. As the oceanic family passed close to Guatemala's Pacific coast, the largest rolled over and with an enormous fin offered a friendly salute to the boats approaching it.
"Look, there they go - at any moment they'll breach to breathe," shouted Pedro Alvarado, a crew member of the yacht Sirena, normally used for sport fishing but which in the whale-watching season is at the service of tourists.