A pair of humpback whales are spotted last Feb. 27, 2019, off the Pacific coast of Guatemala, where recreational whale-watching has increased to the extent that the National Council of Protected Areas and the Guatemalan Tourism Institute have established regulations for sighting the cetaceans and protecting them throughout this season. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

A pair of humpback whales were swimming on the open sea with their calves, which weighed some 1 1/2 tons at birth. As the oceanic family passed close to Guatemala's Pacific coast, the largest rolled over and with an enormous fin offered a friendly salute to the boats approaching it.

"Look, there they go - at any moment they'll breach to breathe," shouted Pedro Alvarado, a crew member of the yacht Sirena, normally used for sport fishing but which in the whale-watching season is at the service of tourists.