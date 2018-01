Participants of the 'Women's March on Washington' gather for a demonstrating in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

Hundreds of people turned out in central Berlin on Sunday in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands across the United States marking the first anniversary of the Women's March.

Rallies were held on Saturday across the US to mark one year since the inauguration of US President Donald Trump and the subsequent 2017 Women's March, which saw millions of people worldwide protest against Trump and in favor of women's rights.