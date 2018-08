A relative of the 1980 Bologna train station bombing victims lays a flower in front of a marble stone with names of the 1980 Bologna train station bombing victims during commemorations to mark tits anniversary, in Bologna, Italy, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

A carabinieri officer stands guard in front of a marble stone with names of the 1980 Bologna train station bombing victims during commemorations to mark its anniversary, in Bologna, Italy, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

A relative of the 1980 Bologna train station bombing victims touches a marble stone with their names during commemorations to mark its anniversary, in Bologna, Italy, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Hundreds of people gathered at Bologna's train station Thursday to commemorate victims of the terror attack that took place there 38 years ago.

Some 85 people died and over 200 were injured on Aug. 2, 1980, when a time bomb exploded in a busy waiting room inside the train station in what remains the fourth deadliest terror attack on European soil.