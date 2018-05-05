Hundreds of die-hard fans of the popular film saga "Star Wars" on Saturday took to the streets of the Czech Republic's capital dressed as their favorite characters, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.
While tradition dictates that international Star Wars day falls on May 4 _ due to the phrase "May the Fourth be with you," a play on one of the films' most memorable quotes _ Czech fans decided to celebrate it during the weekend in order to attract more people to the colorful parade.