Fans dressed as characters from the 'Star Wars' franchise walk through the city center of Prague, Czech Republic, May 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Children wearing masks of characters from the 'Star Wars' franchise are carried on their parents' shoulders as they walk through the city center of Prague, Czech Republic, May 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Hundreds of die-hard fans of the popular film saga "Star Wars" on Saturday took to the streets of the Czech Republic's capital dressed as their favorite characters, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.

While tradition dictates that international Star Wars day falls on May 4 _ due to the phrase "May the Fourth be with you," a play on one of the films' most memorable quotes _ Czech fans decided to celebrate it during the weekend in order to attract more people to the colorful parade.