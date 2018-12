A participant dressed in a Santa Claus costume takes a selfie with her dog prior to the Tokyo Great Santa Run 2018 in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

A group of children dressed in Santa Claus costumes play with bubbles prior to the Tokyo Great Santa Run 2018 in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Hundreds of people turned up on Sunday dressed as Santa Claus to participate in the charity race known as the Tokyo Great Santa Run 2018, the first such event held in the Japanese capital.

Garbed in red robes and donning Santa's iconic stocking cap, people of all ages gathered at the Meiji jingu Gaien park in Tokyo's Shinjuku neighborhood capital for the run, whose proceeds were set to be donated for the benefit of sick children in Japanese hospitals and disadvantaged children in Kenya.