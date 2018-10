Felix, 46, who suffers a sort of mental disorder and was released last year after five years chained up to a tree in Nyankumasi Prayer Camp, in Nyankumasi, Ghana, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Human Rights Watch.

Around 60 persons with mental disorders are confined, and some of them are chained up, in a room in Mount Horeb Prayer Camp, in Mamfe, Ghana, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Human Rights Watch.

Hundreds of people with mental disorders in Ghana remained chained up and confined in religious institutions, the NGO Human Rights Watch reported on Wednesday to mark World Mental Health Day, one year after the government had committed to eradicating these practices.

Recent visits by HRW staff to Ghanaian centers known as "prayer camps" - religious institutions that function as an alternative to hospitals - have shown that patients continue to be chained and confined in overcrowded conditions.