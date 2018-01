Some of the hundreds of displaced inhabitants of San Felipe del Ocote in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero are seen on Jan. 11, 2017, picking up and moving away due to the violence in their community. EFE-EPA/Francisca Meza

Hundreds of inhabitants of San Felipe del Ocote in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero have been displaced by the violence in their community, and have no wish to return there for fear of further attacks.

Local residents fled from their homes after an attack by a group of armed men who arrived "shooting at the people," one of the locals, Juvenal Moreno, told EFE.