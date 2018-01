Makeshift accomodation for pilgrims during Ganga Sagar annual fair at Sagar Island far south of Calcutta, Eastern India, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Offerings of corn grains lie scattered on the beach during the Ganga Sagar annual fair at the Sagar Island far south of Calcutta, Eastern India, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian devotees on their way to a Shiva temple after taking a holy dip in the Bay of Bengal during Ganga Sagar annual fair at Sagar Island far south of Calcutta, Eastern India, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian devotee (C) takes a selfie at Sagar Island far south of Calcutta, Eastern India, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian monk (C) collects holy water from the Ganges, at Sagar Island far south of Calcutta, Eastern India, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian devotees take holy dip in Bay of Bengal during Ganga Sagar annual fair at Sagar Island far south of Calcutta, Eastern India, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian devotees pray at the Sagar annual fair at Sagar Island far south of Calcutta, Eastern India, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian devotees take holy dips in Bay of Bengal, at Sagar Island far south of Calcutta, Eastern India, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A Sikh man takes a holy dip in the sacred pond of the Golden Temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti which is locally celebrated as Maghi festival, in Amritsar, India, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Thousands of Indians braved a cold, January morning and flocked to the banks of the Yamuna River at Wazirabad in the Indian capital on Sunday to take a holy dip and mark the year's first major Hindu festival.

Makar Sankranti, a festival during which devotees offer prayers to the Sun god, also marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days in the country.