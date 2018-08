Hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants struggle to overcome hunger in a encampment devoid of power, water or even the most basic utilities in this Colombian city on the Caribbean coast.

Villa Robledo - a vast, arid plot of land once infamous among Barranquilla residents for providing a breeding ground for crime - is now home to some 650 Venezuelan immigrants, who have built their homes using construction waste, cans and pieces of wood they get from fallen trees found in nearby swamps.