Photograph provided Aug 19 showing participants of the Second National Andean Condor Census in Antisana, Ecuador, Aug 17, 2018 EPA-EFE/Evelin Rosas

More than 500 volunteers participate in the Second National Andean Condor Census in Ecuador, aiming to assess the current bird population in an effort to implement improved protection mechanisms to better preserve their habitat.

A group made up of volunteers, park rangers and Environment Ministry officials on Friday set out to gather information regarding condor numbers in some 180 sites across 10 natural reservations throughout the country.