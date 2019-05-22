Hundreds of people gather Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in front of the US Supreme Court to protest against the laws passed this year banning abortion in several states, and to defend the high court's 1973 decision that legalized nationwide a woman's right to have her pregnancy interrupted. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Hundreds of people gather Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in front of the US Supreme Court to protest against the laws passed this year banning abortion in several states, and to defend the high court's 1973 decision that legalized nationwide a woman's right to have her pregnancy interrupted. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Hundreds of people gather Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in front of the US Supreme Court to protest against the laws passed this year banning abortion in several states, and to defend the high court's 1973 decision that legalized nationwide a woman's right to have her pregnancy interrupted. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday in front of the US Supreme Court to protest against the laws passed this year banning abortion in several states, and to defend the high court's 1973 decision that legalized nationwide a woman's right to have her pregnancy interrupted.

A number of Democratic hopefuls for the 2020 presidential election - Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker - took part in the demonstration before the Supreme Court in one of the 350 marches organized aross the country under the slogan "Stop the bans."