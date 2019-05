A May 27, 2019, photo of a camp for people left homeless by an April 30 landslide in La Paz, Bolivia, that destroyed dozens of homes. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

A May 27, 2019, photo shows workers carrying out efforts to stabilize an area of La Paz, Bolivia, where an April 30 landslide destroyed dozens of homes. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A May 27, 2019, photo of two women at a camp set up for people left homeless by a catastrophic April 30 landslide in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A month after a catastrophic landslide destroyed dozens of residences in a low-income area of Bolivia's capital, hundreds of people are still living in tents while waiting for authorities to make good on a pledge to provide them with new homes.

Residents of La Paz's San Jorge Kantutani and Inmaculada Concepcion neighborhoods have spent the past 30 days trying to resume their normal activities and organize the belongings they salvaged from the rubble.