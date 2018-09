Hundreds of people in the poor, densely populated Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa still live in tents, some of which are seen here on Sept. 18, 2018, after losing their homes in the earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Hermilo Baltazar (r.) and wife Carmen (l.) are among the hundreds of people in the poor, densely populated Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa that still live in tents, some of which are seen here on Sept. 12, 2018, after losing their homes in the earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Hermilo Baltazar (r.) and wife Carmen (l.), seen here on Sept. 12, 2018, are among the hundreds of people in the poor, densely populated Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa that still live in tents after losing their homes in the earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

As if time stood still, hundreds of people in the poor, densely populated Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa still live in tents after losing their homes in the earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017.

"We're forgotten. It's been a year now and absolutely nothing has been done to resolve this," Mauro Alvarado Martinez told EFE on Tuesday in one of the blue tents provided by the Chinese government almost a year ago, and which today has become his home and a small candy store.