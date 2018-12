Outdoor public telephone booths are seen in the 14th district of Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTON MONUS

An old outdoor public telephone booth transformed into an internet corner equipped with computer is seen in the VakVarju restaurant in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTON MONUS

A man reads a book in an old phone booth, which was transformed into a library at the Europa square of Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA

An old outdoor public telephone booth is seen in the site of Nostalgia Nuseum in Szecseny, Hungary, Dec. 9, 2018 EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA

More than 5,000 coin-operated public telephone booths are still in use in Hungary despite the widespread use of cell phones, according to the largest Hungarian telecommunications company, Magyar Telekom.

Some unused booths even find new lives as libraries, internet connecting points or even public toilets, as documented in a photo essay made available by epa-efe Wednesday.