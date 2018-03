Hunter Emil Gredig looks on during the traditional fur market of the hunter community, Mar. 17, 2018, in Thusis, Graubuenden, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

A dog smells fur during the traditionall fur market of the hunter community, Mar. 17, 2018, in Thusis, Graubuenden, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Hunters Emil and Arnold Gredig, from left, prepare for the traditional fur market of the hunter community, Mar. 17, 2018, in Thusis, Graubuenden, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Silvio, Nathalie and Leonie, from left, look on with fur shot by their dad, on the way to the traditional fur market of the hunter community, Mar. 17, 2018, in Thusis, Graubuenden, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Hunters walk towards the traditional fur market of the hunter community, Mar. 17, 2018, in Thusis, Graubuenden, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Swiss hunters gathered on Saturday in the eastern town of Thusis to put their wares on display at a traditional fur market, as documented in images made available by epa.

Hundreds of fox furs were presented on wooden racks in the center of the town, located in the Alpine nation's most easterly canton, Graubuenden.