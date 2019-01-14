Jesus Eduardo Govea, defense attorney for Jorge Fernandez Jr., speaks with reporters on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, after a Mexican court sentenced his client to 47 years in prison for the July 2017 murder of his wife, Spanish citizen Pilar Garrido. EFE-EPA/Alfredo Martinez

Jorge Fernandez and Adriana Gonzalez, parents of Jorge Fernandez Jr., speak with reporters on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, after a Mexican court sentented their son to 47 years in prison for the July 2017 murder of his wife, Spanish citizen Pilar Garrido. EFE-EPA/Alfredo Martinez

A Mexican court on Monday sentenced Jorge Fernandez to 47 years in prison for the July 2017 murder of his wife, Spanish citizen Pilar Garrido.

Also imposed at the hearing was the payment of compensation for damages of some 471,000 pesos ($24,261).