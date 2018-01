The French writer Marc Levy speaks during a conservatory, on the second day of the XIII edition of the Hay Festival in Cartagena, Colombia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

French author Marc Levy on Friday said at the Hay Festival of in Cartagena de Indias that in his novels he tries to put common people like himself in extraordinary situations.

In a conversation with writer Felipe Restrepo Pombo, Levy said that by extraordinary situations he did not necessarily mean grand scenarios, but anything that differs from the common, or ordinary.