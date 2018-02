Spanish Universities Secretary-General Jorge Sainz Gonzalez participates in a press conference to discuss the results of the PISA report with Ibero-American ministers in Sao Paulo, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Senior education expert with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Andreas Schleicher, participates in a press conference to discuss the results of the PISA report with Ibero-American ministers in Sao Paulo, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Ibero-American countries have improved access to education, but continue to fall short in terms of quality, the senior education expert with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said here Tuesday.

"Ibero-America made many achievements, especially in terms of access to school by children and teens. The region's main challenge now is to improve quality and equity in education," Andreas Schleicher told EFE.