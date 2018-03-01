Frosty weather brought to Europe by the so-called Beast from the East on Thursday left Amsterdam's iconic canals coated in a sheet of ice, which happy locals eagerly skated on as soon as the city gave the safety all-clear, as seen in images made available by epa.

Several skaters ventured out into the Dutch capital's central Keizersgracht, one of the main three canals that circle around the historic city center, to practice a sport the Netherlands is a champion in, having won a total 129 winter olympic medals in ice skating events.