A Darth Vader costume from the film "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back," with an estimated auction price of $1-2 million, is put on display at Bonhams auctioneers in Los Angeles, California, USA, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Iconic Darth Vader suit up for auction in LA, could fetch millions of dollars

A complete original Darth Vader costume from the "Star Wars" saga was presented in Los Angeles on Friday for an upcoming auction, where it is estimated to fetch between $1-2 million.

Bonhams auctioneers opened their doors to the media to showcase the mostly-black battle armor from the film classic "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back" (1980).