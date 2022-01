French designer Thierry Mugler attends the world premiere of the show 'Yma' at the Friedrichstadt Palast in Berlin, Germany, 02 September 2010 (reissued 24 January 2022). EFE/EPA/JENS KALAENE GERMANY OUT

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, the creator of some of the most iconic dresses of the 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 73, his official fashion label announced Monday.

"It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Manfred Thierry Mugler," the fashion house, Mugler, wrote in a post with a photo of a young Mugler on Instagram.