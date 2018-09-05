With countless awards under her wing and more than 70 years of literary career, Uruguayan writer Ida Vitale told EFE in an interview that poetry should be "for everyone," and regretted that the genre has been relegated to a lower rung of the cultural ladder.

The poet - who just recently moved back to Montevideo - was named Tuesday as the winner of the 2018 Guadalajara International Book Fair Literary Award, a prize she especially cherished, as she found refuge in Mexico in 1974 after she fled the dictatorship then in power in her native Uruguay.