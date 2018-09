Spanish indie band Izal performs on stage during the DCode Music Festival held at the Complutense University campus in Madrid, Spain, Sep. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tamara Rozas

US Band Imagine Dragons performs on stage during the DCode Music Festival held at the Complutense University campus in Madrid, Spain, Sep. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Tamara Rozas

US Band Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds performs on stage during the DCode Music Festival held at the Complutense University campus in Madrid, Spain, Sep. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tamara Rozas

Americans Imagine Dragons and Madrileños Izal were the stars of DCode, the last summer festival that began Saturday morning.

With 25,000 tickets sold, the DCode promised 17 hours of music with several groups, although the focus of the festival was on the two heavyweights of this eighth edition.